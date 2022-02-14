Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: California health officials to give coronavirus update as omicron cases subside

EMBED <>More Videos

California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Health & Human Services Agency Sec. Dr. Mark Ghaly is set to give an update Monday afternoon on coronavirus in the state.

You can listen in live starting at 1 p.m. in the video player above or wherever you stream.

RELATED: California to soon begin 'endemic' approach to pandemic

California's indoor mask mandate is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Under the assumption it's here to stay, California health officials are expected to outline a new approach this week to dealing with the coronavirus.

A disease reaches the endemic stage when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaface maskcoronavirus californiaomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA's indoor mask mandate: Guide to changes in your county
COVID updates: Black, Latino teens less likely to get vaccinated
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
COVID updates: San Mateo Co. libraries giving free COVID-19 tests
TOP STORIES
Maskless fans pack Bay Area establishments to watch Super Bowl
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
WATCH TODAY: John Madden public memorial at Oakland Coliseum
Rams beat Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI
EXCLUSIVE: Roots of Peace trying to get employees out of Afghanistan
Bay Area Ukrainians worried about Russian invasion
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Show More
30 Unique Valentine's Day Date Ideas
COVID updates: Black, Latino teens less likely to get vaccinated
Report: San Francisco 49ers hit by ransomware attack
Jennifer Siebel Newsom on children's mental health, women's equal pay
Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate Super Bowl win
More TOP STORIES News