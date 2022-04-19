uber

Uber no longer requires masks for drivers and passengers, company says

Undated file image of San Francisco-based Uber logo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco-based Uber is no longer requiring masks for riders and drivers, the company said.

As of April 19, "riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber. However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area," Uber wrote on its website.

But the company is reminding drivers and passengers that "many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences." It went onto say, "if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

The company is also updating its "no front seat" policy - saying riders are no longer required to sit in the back seat.

But Uber says to give drivers space, they ask riders only use the front seat if it's needed because of the size of their group.

The policy was put into effect in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after a federal judge from Florida struck down a travel mask mandate for planes and public transportation on Monday.

