Oscars 2022: Hollywood's biggest night felt like it did pre-pandemic until things took a turn

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- It was all smiles on the Oscars red carpet before Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.Hollywood's biggest night, at least for a while, felt like it did before the pandemic with all the glitz and glamour.Then....things took quite a turn.ABC7 News Anchor Kumasi Aaron was at the Oscars as the stars made their day down the red carpet where she saw the Smiths smiling and talking to fans as well as doing interviews.Although she wasn't able to snag Will or Jada, many stars stopped by to chat with Kumasi before they headed into the theater.Watch the video above for a recap of the night and who dazzled on the red carpet.