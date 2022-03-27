Find all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks here; pinks, support for Ukraine spotted: PHOTOS

red carpet fashion

Stars Vanessa Hudgens, Lily James and Jamie Lee Curtis already graced the carpet.
By Alex Meier
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- The 94th Oscars red carpet is rolled out, and fashion is always at the forefront on Hollywood's biggest night.

Check out the media player above for all of the latest red carpet looks as the stars arrive.

Pinks, so far, are a hit on the red carpet, as seen on Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra and actresses Lily James and Niecy Nash.

The 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney twirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess gown and her "King Richard" castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple.

Jamie Lee Curtis wore a ribbon as a ring in Ukrainian blue, dressed in a midnight blue look by animal rights activist Stella McCartney. Nicholas Britell, nominated for his "Don't Look Up" score, wore a blue ribbon on one lapel in support of Ukraine, and Diane Warren in an Emerald green tuxedo suit, wore a blue lapel ribbon of her own on behalf of Ukraine refugees.

Expected to join the parade of fashion are Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong'o, Ariana DeBose, Regina Hall, Kirsten Dunst, H.E.R. and more.

Among the men attending, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Questlove and Wesley Snipes have a track record of pushing boundaries in men's fashion.

All five women nominated in the best actress category have had their own unforgettable red carpet looks, including Nicole Kidman in Dior at the 2018 awards and Penelope Cruz in vintage Pierre Balmain for the 2009 ceremony.

MORE: Top 10 most iconic fashion moments for women on recent Oscars red carpets
At last year's Oscars, whites, red and gold dominated one of the pandemic era's first major fashion moments. Highlights included Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold, Maria Bakalova in a bright white princess gown and Zendaya's standout midriff-baring Valentino ensemble.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.
