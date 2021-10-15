Bay Area mask mandates: SF, Marin counties ease restrictions today

If everyone is fully vaccinated and there aren't more than 100 people masks won't be required in offices, gyms, indoor college classes, or religious gatherings. Participating businesses and organizations are responsible for vaccine verification.
You are still required to wear a mask in retail stores and in common areas of a building like elevators and restrooms. This is only in effect in SF and Marin, other Bay Area counties have not loosened their mask mandates.
The mayor of San Francisco says this is an important step in the city's recovery -- health leaders in Marin say they believe it is safe to take this step because the number of COVID cases continues to drop.
Health officials say older people though who have not received their booster yet or immunocompromised people should think twice and assess their risk before dropping their mask.
Businesses can still choose to keep the mask mandate in place.
Similar rules will take effect in Contra Costa County on November 1.
