Santa Clara Co. 'confident' it will lift indoor masking requirement on March 2

Dr. Sara Cody said the county is on track to lift indoor masking requirement next week
Santa Clara Co. on track to lift indoor masks mandate in March

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's health director provided an update on Thursday on its own requirements to lift the indoor mask mandate.

Dr. Cody delivered some encouraging news to the public.

"The level of community transmission of COVID in our community continues to decline. And in fact, today for the first day, we have met our metric for community transmission," she said.

RELATED: Santa Clara Co. on cusp of meeting its own requirements to lift indoor mask mandate
Promising data shows Santa Clara County is on the cusp of meeting metrics and goals to lift its mask mandate.



Dr. Cody said we have reached the first metric, the vaccination metric, which required 80% of the population in the county to be vaccinated. "We're actually just under 85%, we're at 84.7."

She said the county also met the metric around hospitalizations, saying "our hospitalizations for COVID are low and stable."

Lastly, Dr. Cody addressed the third metric around community transmission.

RELATED: California drops indoor mask mandate: What to know, what's different in the Bay Area

"So today, we have met that metric for the first time. And rather, we've met and we've hit the metric for the first time we need to stay there for seven days. So we are on track," she said.

"And given the steady decline in cases that we continue to see. I'm fairly confident that we will be able to lift the masking requirement on March 2."

VIDEO: Is COVID-19 an endemic yet? ABC7 explains what it means, where we are in the transition
California is the first U.S. state to treat Covid as endemic but are we there yet? ABC7 News explains the difference between a pandemic, epidemic and endemic.



So, what does that mean between now and March 2?

"That means that we will continue to require masking in indoor spaces. And then as of the second we will transition to a recommendation which is the case around the rest of the state."

Santa Clara County was the first Bay Area county to implement masks back in 2020, and currently, the only Bay Area county still with an indoor mask mandate.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


