From praise to criticism, Contra Costa Co. vaccine mandate draws wide range of responses

By
Contra Costa Co. vaccine mandate draws praise and criticism

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Wednesday, a new vaccine requirement will go into place in Contra Costa County. The health order says people 12 and older must show either proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test from the past three days if they plan on eating inside a restaurant or working out at a gym.

"I just want to tell everyone it's not the business, it's not this restaurant, it's the government doing these rules, we have to follow them whether we like them or not," says Galy Ceja.

Ceja is a hostess and server at Limon Rotisserie in Walnut Creek, and is standing up for herself and those she works with. She's trying to make sure patrons don't get mad at her for enforcing proof of vaccination come Wednesday.

"I feel like it's a good thing and a bad thing," she said. "Some people don't understand and are going to cause a problem, and then it's good so that way we feel more safe," says Ceja.

The county's vaccination requirements will also be in place for all gyms.

"I'm in the gym five days a week, I workout, I take care of myself, I'm healthy as hell and I don't drink, I don't do drugs. They want to make me take a vaccine that I'm not comfortable with, I think it's ridiculous." says Jim Tallarico of Danville.

Tallarico says he doesn't want the vaccine and may be forced to cancel his gym memberships in Contra Costa County and instead workout where there is no vaccine requirement in San Joaquin County.

"Let's not force things onto people, 'you're either going to do this or you're an outcast,' basically is what they're trying to say right," says Tallarico.

But Stanford's Dr. Anne Liu says from a public health standpoint, a vaccine requirement in a case like this where people are taking their masks off indoors, makes perfect sense.

"We require vaccination for many other settings, and aside from the COVID-19 vaccination, have vaccination requirements for our kids to be in school," says Dr. Liu.

"It is a peace of mind and at the end of the day. It does make me feel a little better knowing that people are vaccinated, or their testing negative for COVID, so I think it's a good thing," says Joanna Cabral, who lives in Contra Costa County.

