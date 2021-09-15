Contra Costa Co. announces indoor vaccine mandate, some businesses already pushing back

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11011950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an all-out effort to get more Americans vaccinated, President Joe Biden announced a strict, multi-step action plan on Thursday.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Another Bay Area County is about to require proof of coronavirus vaccination for most indoor settings like restaurants and gyms, but not everyone is on board in Contra Costa County.Kimberly Marion from Walnut Creek was dining outside in Danville Tuesday. She's got no problem showing her vaccination card the next time she eats inside a restaurant."I completely support that, I feel it's necessary for everyone to get vaccinated," she said.Contra Costa County is issuing the vaccine mandate, requiring anyone 12 and older show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering indoor restaurants and gyms, all because coronavirus rates are still high."We're still very concerned about the Delta variant," said Contra County Supervisor John Gioia."It's a little inconvenient to pull out the phone or show a card but it saves lives," said Steve Velardi from Alamo.Similar mandates are now the law in San Francisco and Berkeley.At Danville's Cocina Hermanas, owners say checking vaccine cards will be another challenge for staff after a difficult year of doing business."We're trying to stay on top of it to keep customers safe so we can stay open," said owner Darren Matte.Incontro Restaurante owner Bernadette Moufarrej says some of her customers aren't vaccinated, out of choice or because they have underlying health conditions."How do I turn them away? They're regulars, I know several who are regulars. I'll comply but I won't do it 100 percent," she said.The county says its focusing on education for now, but will consider fines for business which don't comply. The health order takes effect September 22.