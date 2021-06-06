COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Contra Costa County residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine at home

With 65-percent of Contra Costa County fully vaccinated, county officials are now changing their vaccination strategy.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how Contra Costa Co. residents can get vaccinated at home

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Time is ticking. With 10 days left before California reopens, Contra Costa County is noticing a drop in their weekly vaccination numbers.

"While we may have sites at churches and schools, and centers in communities, they are not filling up quickly," said Contra Costa County Supervisor, John Gioia.

With 65-percent of Contra Costa County fully vaccinated, county officials are now changing their vaccination strategy.

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

"There are some people who are stuck at home and have not being able to go down to one of the vaccination centers," said Richmond Mayor, Tom Butt.

Their goal is to reach herd immunity, that means 75% or more of the population fully vaccinated as we get closer to June 15.

"Go into the homes of those who are homebound and vaccinate them at a convenient time for them. Because we know that is what it will take to get the last 20 percent of so," said Supervisor Gioia.

VIDEO: Some SF residents could soon have option of getting vaccinated at home
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area counties like Marin and San Francisco are deploying mobile vaccine squads to help get the rest of the population vaccinated.



To have a Contra Costa health staff member visit your home you would need to fill out this digital form on the county's website: cchealth.org. Lack of transportation could be a reason.
Once you check that you're homebound, supervisor Giogia says their mobile vaccination team will drive to you, no questions asked.

"We are not going to go check into it," said Supervisor Gioia.

According to Ori Tzvieli, the county's deputy health officer, Contra Costa County is in the process of vaccinating 700 residents at home. Their plan is to expand accessibility and continue with vaccination sites.

"The bottom line is we have enough vaccine and we have enough staff to deliver it. We are fully capable and we won't hesitate to go out to your home," said Supervisor Gioia.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacontra costa countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News