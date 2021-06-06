Here's how Contra Costa County residents can get the COVID-19 vaccine at home

"While we may have sites at churches and schools, and centers in communities, they are not filling up quickly," said Contra Costa County Supervisor, John Gioia.
With 65-percent of Contra Costa County fully vaccinated, county officials are now changing their vaccination strategy.
"There are some people who are stuck at home and have not being able to go down to one of the vaccination centers," said Richmond Mayor, Tom Butt.
Their goal is to reach herd immunity, that means 75% or more of the population fully vaccinated as we get closer to June 15.
"Go into the homes of those who are homebound and vaccinate them at a convenient time for them. Because we know that is what it will take to get the last 20 percent of so," said Supervisor Gioia.
To have a Contra Costa health staff member visit your home you would need to fill out this digital form on the county's website: cchealth.org. Lack of transportation could be a reason.
Once you check that you're homebound, supervisor Giogia says their mobile vaccination team will drive to you, no questions asked.
"We are not going to go check into it," said Supervisor Gioia.
According to Ori Tzvieli, the county's deputy health officer, Contra Costa County is in the process of vaccinating 700 residents at home. Their plan is to expand accessibility and continue with vaccination sites.
"The bottom line is we have enough vaccine and we have enough staff to deliver it. We are fully capable and we won't hesitate to go out to your home," said Supervisor Gioia.
