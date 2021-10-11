halloween

2,191-pound mega gourd wins World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay

EMBED <>More Videos

World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off underway in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- The World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off has returned to Half Moon Bay.

Growers have brought their gourds to try and claim the world record.

This year, Jeff Uhlmeyer of Washington took the first place with his 2,191-pound mega goliath, taking home the top prize of $19,719.

$30,000 would be awarded if a pumpkin breaks the world record of 2,350 pounds.

EMBED More News Videos

GOOD GOURD! The World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off has returned to Half Moon Bay. This year, $30,000 will be awarded if a pumpkin breaks the world record of 2,350 pounds.



Last year, Travis Geinger of Anoka, Minnesota took home first place with the "Tiger King" pumpkin weighing at 2,350 pounds, setting the record for the heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America.

The first-time entrant was awarded a grand prize of $16,450 with his giant pumpkin with a stuffed tiger doll named after the popular documentary.




RELATED: Northern California man creates epic Metallica-themed Halloween light show at home

See more stories on Halloween here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshalf moon baycontestshalloweenpumpkin festivalu.s. & worldpumpkin
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Halloween star Anthony Alfano reveals 2021 costume
Bay Area health officials share guidelines for safe Halloween
Sophia Hammons says 'Under Wraps' made scary movies fun for her
'Just Beyond' cast talks R.L. Stine-inspired series
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News