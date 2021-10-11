2,191-pound mega gourd wins World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay

Growers have brought their gourds to try and claim the world record.
This year, Jeff Uhlmeyer of Washington took the first place with his 2,191-pound mega goliath, taking home the top prize of $19,719.
$30,000 would be awarded if a pumpkin breaks the world record of 2,350 pounds.
Last year, Travis Geinger of Anoka, Minnesota took home first place with the "Tiger King" pumpkin weighing at 2,350 pounds, setting the record for the heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America.
The first-time entrant was awarded a grand prize of $16,450 with his giant pumpkin with a stuffed tiger doll named after the popular documentary.
