Contra Costa County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16+

County officials opened vaccine eligibility to all of the county's adults prior to the state's target date of April 15 due in part to an abundance of vaccine doses allocated by the federal government.
According to county health officials, thousands of vaccination appointments are available at the county's community clinics this week. The county received nearly 85,000 vaccine doses this week.
Roughly 630,000 vaccine doses have been administered countywide. County officials have set a goal to administer 1 million doses by May 31.
Residents age 16 and older can request a vaccine appointment at cchealth.org/coronavirus or by calling (833) 829-2626. Residents are encouraged to use the online request form to save time.
