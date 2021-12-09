COVID-19 outbreak infects 11 Oakland Kaiser workers; some tested positive for omicron

The 11 Kaiser workers are part of a cluster of 12 cases, stemming from a wedding in Wisconsin over Thanksgiving weekend.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned that eleven of the twelve patients in an East Bay coronavirus cluster work at Kaiser's Oakland Medical Center.

Six of those are confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant. They are the only known omicron cases in the East Bay.

Those eleven Kaiser workers are all vaccinated and have had booster shots, Kaiser says.

Patients and coworkers who were in contact with them have been identified and so far, all have tested negative for coronavirus.

These 11 Kaiser workers are part of a cluster of 12 cases, stemming from a wedding in Wisconsin that took place over Thanksgiving weekend.

Sequencing on the other samples hasn't been completed yet.

