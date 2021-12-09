COVID-19 vaccine

Main COVID vaccine clinic near Oakland City Hall closes amid high holiday demand for boosters

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Main COVID vaccine clinic near Oakland City Hall closes

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Amid major concerns over where to get a booster shots, there is plenty of finger-pointing after one of Oakland's main vaccination clinics permanently closed.

As ABC7 is learning about that, we're also learning about the temporary closure of another vaccination site in San Mateo.

This comes at a time when clinics are busier than ever, with people coming out to get their booster shots ahead of the holidays.

The main vaccination clinic in Oakland that was once next to City Hall is now permanently closed.

RELATED: Pfizer says booster dose of COVID vaccine offers protection against omicron variant

The site run by the third party group, COVID Clinic, was giving first, second and third shots to patients, had given more than 800 shots.

As to why they would close at a time when there is such strong demand? Well, that's where the finger-pointing is coming from.

Initially city officials said in a press release, "COVID Clinic in Downtown Oakland abruptly closes due to staffing and vaccine shortages."

But those with the clinic say that was, and is not, the case.

VIDEO: Bay Area pharmacies canceling, postponing booster appointments as high demand increases
EMBED More News Videos

High demand for the COVID-19 booster shot is causing some Bay Area pharmacies to run out of doses, leading to postponed or even canceled appointments.



City representatives then clarified what happened saying, the city asked the clinic to stay until the end of the month, with an option to stay into 2022, if demand was still high. Those from COVID Clinic say if an option to stay longer was set in place they wouldn't have left, but did ink a deal at a site in Oakland's Fruitvale District to offer coronavirus testing and vaccines well into 2022. Their staff has since been moved there.

It's just one in a number of confusing situations involving COVID-19 vaccination locations.

RELATED: SF residents struggle to secure COVID booster appts before holidays

On Monday at San Mateo Medical Center, there was a staff shortage at the vaccination clinic, run by the HR Support Group and separate of the hospital. Because of the staff shortage, the clinic was unable to open.

180 appointments for first, second, or third shots had to be rescheduled. County officials say they've been told the issue has been addressed, and is no longer a problem.

As to the situation in Oakland, the city says they are disappointed with the non-profit clinic, while the clinic says the city made promises that weren't kept.

ABC7's J.R. Stone went online Wednesday night to see what other options are nearby. There were appointments at Walgreens locations in Oakland this week for vaccines and boosters.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News