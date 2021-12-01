Bay Area pharmacies canceling, postponing booster appointments as high demand increases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11241509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is now widespread confusion in California about who can book a booster appointment and how.

1. Book an appointment through your medical provider

2. Go to your county's vaccination site

3. Book an appointment through California's MyTurn website

4. Book an appointment through your local pharmacies

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As the demand for COVID-19 booster shots increases, we are getting reports of people showing up to local pharmacies and realizing their appointments were either canceled, or the pharmacy ran out of vaccines.25 million Californians are fully vaccinated. For many, it's been more than six months since their second shot, which means, it's time for a booster.Kathleen Gustin was hoping to get a booster this week, but on the CVS website she kept getting messages saying there were no appointments available."You put in a new date and then of the five places in Marin nobody had one. Then I would go another day in the five places and nobody. Finally Northgate had one in two weeks," said Gustin.We found the same story inside a CVS Pharmacy in Marin County. They ran out of vaccines on Friday.Liz Foley was scheduled to get her booster shot on Sunday,"We had the appointment made for about three weeks and it was the Sunday after Thanksgiving and I got a text, 'your appointment has been canceled.' I got an email, 'your appointment has been canceled,' and then I got a phone call," said Foley.Turns out Liz Foley and Kathleen Gustin are not the only ones either getting their booster appointments canceled or having a difficult time booking an appointment at a local pharmacy."All are impacted to some degree. There are rarely a few where they have actually run out before the end of the day and they have to send people away. That is something they recognize and need to address very soon. In conversations with CVS I just had, they are addressing that issue," said Dr. Matt Willis, Public Health Officer for Marin County.Dr. Matt Willis said the booster delays should be fixed in a matter of days."This is a logistical issue. The demand has increased so quickly that not all of our pharmacies have been able to keep up with that demand," said Dr. Willis.In a statement Walgreens said,CVS said there was a vaccine shipment delay to their store in Greenbrae California.A delay that some hope won't be long, "Two weeks is nothing. We just went through almost two years. Two weeks easy-peasy. I'll be careful," said Gustin.What can you do to get a booster appointment? You have several options:Keep in mind that you might have to wait at least two weeks, depending on where you book your appointment.