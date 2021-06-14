COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination site at Levi's Stadium to close as COVID-19 cases decrease in Santa Clara Co.

EMBED <>More Videos

Levi's Stadium vaccine site to close as COVID-19 cases decrease

SANTA CLARA, California (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara County announced Monday that the mass vaccination site at Levi's Stadium will conclude services on June 24.

Since its launch in February, the site has administered 350,000 doses.

RELATED: COVID-19 Updates: 80% of eligible SF population has at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose, mayor says

Health officials say cases in Santa Clara County have slowed to less than two per day for every 100,000 people.

The county will now focus on smaller vaccination sites in the community.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssanta claravaccineshealthsan francisco 49erscoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinelevi's stadiumcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News