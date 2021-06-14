Vaccination site at Levi's Stadium to close as COVID-19 cases decrease in Santa Clara Co.

Since its launch in February, the site has administered 350,000 doses.
Health officials say cases in Santa Clara County have slowed to less than two per day for every 100,000 people.
The county will now focus on smaller vaccination sites in the community.
