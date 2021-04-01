Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo reopens roller coasters

The theme park has been allowing visitors inside since July for their animal displays but has been unable to reopen the rides until California modified the restrictions.
In addition to requiring masks and offering copious hand sanitizer stations, the park has also installed a thermal imaging tunnel to check temperatures upon arrival. They will also be limiting capacity on the rides.
"We will be enforcing social distancing on the trains themselves," said Kirk Smith, director of marketing at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.
He said their goal is to offer the same experience as before the pandemic.
"That's what Discovery Kingdom provides, is that escape mechanisms," said Smith.
Tickets must be purchased prior to arrival. Once in the park, all transactions will be cashless. Overall capacity will be limited to 15% but could increase as Solano County moves into less restrictive tiers.
