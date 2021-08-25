Benicia passes indoor mask mandate despite Solano Co. health officer's recommendation

RELATED: Businesses become enforcers as mask mandate returns to Bay Area
City council members approved the mandate yesterday.
Benicia is taking a harder stance than the rest of Solano County -- the only Bay Area county without a mask mandate.
Earlier this month, ABC7 News spoke with the Solano County Health Officer who explained why they initially chose not to implement indoor masking.
"The data does not support the need for such a mandate. This disease in our county is very clearly spreading during/through social events, people who are going to parties, barbecues, picnics, campouts," said Dr. Bela Matyas.
The mandate goes into effect immediately and will be reviewed in six weeks.
