Coronavirus California

Benicia passes indoor mask mandate despite Solano Co. health officer's recommendation

EMBED <>More Videos

Benicia implements mask mandate despite Solano Co. recommendation

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Anyone aged four and up are now required to wear a mask indoors at public buildings in Benicia. That includes grocery stores, commercial office buildings and restaurants.

RELATED: Businesses become enforcers as mask mandate returns to Bay Area

City council members approved the mandate yesterday.

Benicia is taking a harder stance than the rest of Solano County -- the only Bay Area county without a mask mandate.

Earlier this month, ABC7 News spoke with the Solano County Health Officer who explained why they initially chose not to implement indoor masking.

RELATED: Solano County health director defends decision to not implement indoor mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

The Health Director of Solano County says he doesn't believe a mask mandate would have a big impact.



"The data does not support the need for such a mandate. This disease in our county is very clearly spreading during/through social events, people who are going to parties, barbecues, picnics, campouts," said Dr. Bela Matyas.

The mandate goes into effect immediately and will be reviewed in six weeks.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbeniciahealthface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirussolano countycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News