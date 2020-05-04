6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen May 4

WATCH: Newsom orders SoCal beaches to close after seeing weekend crowds
Last Monday, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, which has its own public health department, announced an extension of the stay-at-home orders through May 31.
Starting May 4, a few activities that were previously banned will be permitted and some businesses forced to closed will now be able to reopen
"All construction activities, certain businesses that operate primarily outdoors, and some outdoor activities will be allowed to resume with specific conditions," Bay Area public health officials said in a joint press release.
Outdoor businesses that are allowed to resume include construction, retail nurseries, landscapers and gardeners, as they are lower risk. However, restaurants or cafes with outdoor seating are not included.
RELATED: 'We're happy to be back,' some employees return to work as Bay Area shelter-in-place restrictions ease
Markus Czirban owns Liaison Landscaping in San Francisco. He says the pandemic has hit his business hard and he's struggled to keep his staff employed. He's jumping for joy that he made the cut.
"Tomorrow, we're able to assume our operation pretty much at a full scale, doing things that were considered non-essential before. Construction of outdoor kitchens, building of decks," said Czirban who says that the safety of his staff and clients are a top priority.
They will continue to practice social distancing and provide PPEs to their workers.
Some businesses that are allowed to open are telling their customers they can't. A nursery in San Mateo said they couldn't secure enough hand sanitizers to open on Monday.
City Kayak said they'll be back in June. And when we called a table tennis club in Alameda, they told ABC7 over the phone, they're out of business. Czirban says Monday will be a lifeline for his business.
"Being able to get our guys back to work, people are concerned to feed their families, these times are very uncertain for a lot of people," said Czirban.
For more guidance on activties that are permitted under the loosened shelter-in-place restrictions to take effect Monday, May 4, see the articles below:
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19