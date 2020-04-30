So, can you play golf in the Bay Area? What the looser COVID-19 restrictions mean to golfers

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area golfers who are ready to get back on the green will be able to do so soon, but not in every county.Revised health orders issued Wednesday by several counties include a provision allowing golf courses to reopen Monday, May 4, as long as golfers practice appropriate social distancing. When word of the provision spread, some courses started alerting players to book tee times. However, that may have been premature. Even though the county orders allow golf as a "safe outdoor activity", many health departments are deferring to California's statewide health order which says courses are to remain closed.The counties where golf courses will remain closed despite local health ordinances are:AlamedaContra CostaSan FranciscoSanta ClaraSonomaThe counties where courses will open Monday, May 4 are:NapaMarinSan MateoHealth officials in Solano County tell ABC7 News they are on their way to lifting the restrictions that ban golf and will announce a final decision in the coming days.If this all sounds confusing to you, you're not alone. During Wednesday's media briefing San Francisco Mayor London Breed said, "Outdoor recreation like hiking and fishing and golfing, these are things that can be done through social distancing." However, when ABC7 News reached out to the San Francisco Department of Public Health for clarity on golfing, a spokesperson told us, "This is an area where state and local orders differ. Our order allows golfing. The state's does not, but if that changes in the future our order would allow golf courses to open."In those Bay Area counties where golf courses will remain closed, health department officials told ABC7 News that until the state revises its order, they will defer to stricter order when there is a discrepancy.