So, can you play golf in the Bay Area? What the looser COVID-19 restrictions mean to golfers

Revised health orders issued Wednesday by several counties include a provision allowing golf courses to reopen Monday, May 4, as long as golfers practice appropriate social distancing. When word of the provision spread, some courses started alerting players to book tee times. However, that may have been premature. Even though the county orders allow golf as a "safe outdoor activity", many health departments are deferring to California's statewide health order which says courses are to remain closed.
RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4
The counties where golf courses will remain closed despite local health ordinances are:
Alameda
Contra Costa
San Francisco
Santa Clara
Sonoma
The counties where courses will open Monday, May 4 are:
Napa
Marin
San Mateo
Health officials in Solano County tell ABC7 News they are on their way to lifting the restrictions that ban golf and will announce a final decision in the coming days.
If this all sounds confusing to you, you're not alone. During Wednesday's media briefing San Francisco Mayor London Breed said, "Outdoor recreation like hiking and fishing and golfing, these are things that can be done through social distancing." However, when ABC7 News reached out to the San Francisco Department of Public Health for clarity on golfing, a spokesperson told us, "This is an area where state and local orders differ. Our order allows golfing. The state's does not, but if that changes in the future our order would allow golf courses to open."
In those Bay Area counties where golf courses will remain closed, health department officials told ABC7 News that until the state revises its order, they will defer to stricter order when there is a discrepancy.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19