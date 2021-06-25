Bay Bridge Series at Oracle Park marks Bay Area's biggest event since pandemic began

RELATED: On the road at home: SF Giants broadcasters adapt to calling away games remotely
The Oakland A's will take on the San Francisco Giants in the time-honored tradition known as the Bay Bridge Series. Except this one, will look a little bit different. The ballpark is dropping all capacity limits, social distancing requirements, and no proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.
The Giants also dropped mandatory face masks requirements earlier this month. They are now "strongly recommended" for unvaccinated fans.
VIDEO: Players, coaches gear up for Bay Bridge Series
Those with Giants season tickets will be able to go back to their reserved seats. About 35,000 fans are expected for Friday night's game.
RELATED: Want free Giants tickets? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of these San Francisco vaccination sites
After the Bay Bridge Series wraps up, the Oakland A's have their first homestand at full capacity against the Texas Rangers. That game could then take the title for the largest public event in the Bay Area since the pandemic, as the Oakland Coliseum has capacity for more than 46,000 fans.
Transit and ferry services have also returned to Oracle Park for tonight's game. BART, Caltrain, the San Francisco Bay Ferry and Golden Gate Ferry all resume operations to and from the ballpark.
IT'S BACK! The #BayBridgeSeries ! @SFGiants host the @Athletics tonight @OracleParkSF (no capacity restrictions). I must note this split cap is not mine, which side of the Bay are you representing? Let me know in the comments. #ResilientSF #RiseAndGrind https://t.co/3Z4L0R7sPE pic.twitter.com/IlbGJYsl0o— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) June 25, 2021