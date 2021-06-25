Reopening California

Bay Bridge Series at Oracle Park marks Bay Area's biggest event since pandemic began

By , and Andrew Morris, Matt Boone
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Bridge Series marks Bay Area's biggest pandemic event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is nothing quite like a summer Friday night at Oracle Park. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it will truly hold its full potential.

RELATED: On the road at home: SF Giants broadcasters adapt to calling away games remotely

The Oakland A's will take on the San Francisco Giants in the time-honored tradition known as the Bay Bridge Series. Except this one, will look a little bit different. The ballpark is dropping all capacity limits, social distancing requirements, and no proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.

The Giants also dropped mandatory face masks requirements earlier this month. They are now "strongly recommended" for unvaccinated fans.

VIDEO: Players, coaches gear up for Bay Bridge Series
EMBED More News Videos

Players and coaches are looking forward to a weekend filled with fans and good baseball.



Those with Giants season tickets will be able to go back to their reserved seats. About 35,000 fans are expected for Friday night's game.

RELATED: Want free Giants tickets? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of these San Francisco vaccination sites

After the Bay Bridge Series wraps up, the Oakland A's have their first homestand at full capacity against the Texas Rangers. That game could then take the title for the largest public event in the Bay Area since the pandemic, as the Oakland Coliseum has capacity for more than 46,000 fans.

Transit and ferry services have also returned to Oracle Park for tonight's game. BART, Caltrain, the San Francisco Bay Ferry and Golden Gate Ferry all resume operations to and from the ballpark.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscooaklandmission baysan francisco giantsbaseballcoronavirus californiaoakland athleticsbay area lifecoronavirus pandemicsportsbay area eventscovid 19 pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Therapy dogs furloughed during pandemic return to Bay Area hospital
SF tourism bracing for boost as US lifts some travel restrictions
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News