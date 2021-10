Want free Giants tickets? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of these San Francisco vaccination sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It just might be a deal too good to pass up, especially with the Giants' record this season. Anyone who gets their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at select San Francisco vaccination sites will receive two complimentary Giants tickets, beginning this Friday.The offer is part of Major League Baseball's "Vaccinate at the Plate" campaign.Starting Friday, fans who get the vaccine at one of the designated sites in San Francisco will walk away with a voucher for two tickets for games between July and September. The giveaway is on a first come, first serve basis and you don't have to be a San Francisco resident to qualify for the offer.About 81% of San Franciscans eligible for the vaccine have already received their first dose, according to the city.For more information on the ticket giveaway, click here