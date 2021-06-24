Coronavirus

Want free Giants tickets? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of these San Francisco vaccination sites

By Kayla Galloway
Here's how you can get free Giants tickets with your COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It just might be a deal too good to pass up, especially with the Giants' record this season. Anyone who gets their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at select San Francisco vaccination sites will receive two complimentary Giants tickets, beginning this Friday.

The offer is part of Major League Baseball's "Vaccinate at the Plate" campaign.

Starting Friday, fans who get the vaccine at one of the designated sites in San Francisco will walk away with a voucher for two tickets for games between July and September. The giveaway is on a first come, first serve basis and you don't have to be a San Francisco resident to qualify for the offer.

About 81% of San Franciscans eligible for the vaccine have already received their first dose, according to the city.

Visit any of the following vaccination sites beginning this Friday to receive the ticket voucher.

Bayview
90 Kiska Road
Event on Friday, June 25
9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

First Union Missionary Baptist Church
1001 Webster Street
Event on Friday, June 25
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City of Dreams
1030 Oakdale Ave
Event on Friday, June 25
9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bayview
1800 Oakdale Ave
Monday, Friday, Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lakeview/OMI
50 Broad Street
Fridays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturdays 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Maxine Hall Health Center
1181 Golden Gate Avenue
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. - noon & 1:00 pm -3:00 pm
Wednesdays 9 a.m. - Noon

Southeast Health Center
2401 Keith Street
Monday - Wednesday, Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursdays 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Larkin Street Youth Services
134 Golden Gate Avenue
Tuesdays 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Moscone Center South
747 Howard Street
Daily 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Glide Foundation
330 Ellis Street
Thursdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mission
24th & Capp Streets
Sunday -Tuesday 9 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
(Saturday - Monday starting July 10)

Burton High School
400 Mansell Street (Auditorium)
Wednesday & Thursday through July 7 & 8
3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Visitacion Valley
1099 Sunnydale Avenue
Mondays 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Excelsior
20 Norton Street
Thursdays & Saturdays 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Fridays 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Chinatown Public Health Center
1490 Mason Street
Call for Appointment: (415) 364-7600

