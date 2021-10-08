Coronavirus California

California parklets, to-go cocktails here to stay after Gov. Newsom signs COVID recovery bill

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Parklets, to-go cocktails here under new CA recovery bill

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom signed a COVID-19 recovery package that helps bars and restaurants in California, making it possible for them to keep parklets open and continue to-go cocktails.

Newson signed Senate Bill 314 at an Oakland restaurant. The legislation, co-authored by San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener, gives businesses with parklets, officially known as temporary expanded premises, a one-year grace period to apply for permanent expansion.

RELATED: SF restaurant owners say PG&E forced them to remove dining parklet

Bar and restaurants owners say the outdoor dining and drinking provided by the spaces gave them a chance to make it through the worst of the pandemic.

The governor also highlighted his California Comeback Plan which supports small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. The plan includes a $4 billion investment creating the largest small business relief grant program in the nation, $6.2 billion in tax relief for small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, and pandemic regulatory relief and license renewal fee waivers for heavily impacted businesses.

"Just signed 3 bills that will ensure these great additions to CA's restaurant life are here to stay - and that we're doing everything we can to support restaurants as we recover from COVID," Newsom tweeted on Friday.



VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomalameda countybusinesscoronavirus californiarestaurantscaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
SF tourism won't fully recover until 2025, experts predict
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
SF, Marin counties ease mask restrictions Friday
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Man's dashcam catches 'blatant racism' by autoworkers
Estrada Fire: Down to 83 acres, 10 percent contained
Man in wheelchair stranded after bus crashes into Oakland home
IN kids mistakenly get COVID vaccine instead of flu shot: parents
La Niña winter weather: How it could impact CA wildfires
Preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattles North Bay, USGS says
SF, Marin counties ease mask restrictions Friday
Show More
Pushback after BART approves mandatory employee COVID vaccines
Bay Area health officials share guidelines for safe Halloween
3 fires break out within 8 hours in SJ, including at a school
Victim of the Bank of America, Zelle scam? Here are your rights
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News