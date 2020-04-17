Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several Bay Area counties and cities have announced a requirement for residents to wear face coverings or masks when out in public in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Health officials in Contra Costa, Marin, Alameda and Sonoma counties made the announcement Friday afternoon as the virus continues to spread.

In addition to the four Bay Area counties, the cities of Fremont and San Francisco have issued similar ordinances for residents, requiring the use of face masks in public areas, common spaces and when riding public transit.

RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic: Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight

San Francisco


In San Francisco, the ordinance will go into effect at midnight Friday, with police enforcement beginning April 22 at 8 a.m.

The city made an initial face mask recommendation on April 2.

Friday's ordinance makes face coverings a requirement for those in the city.

In terms of what is considered a face covering, residents do not have to use an N-95 mask. A bandana, scarf, towel or homemade mask can also be used, San Francisco officials said.



Contra Costa County


In Contra Costa County, the order goes into effect April 22. The East Bay county has similar guidelines as other regions in the Bay Area.

Workers and residents conducting essential business, visiting a health care facility or taking public transit must wear a mask or face covering.

RELATED: Coronavirus: How to make a mask, face covering in less than 2 minutes

Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear a mask and those under 2-years-old must not wear a mask because of the risk of suffocation, officials emphasized.

To view the county's order, click here.

Marin County


The face mask order in Marin County goes into effect April 22 and requires similar action by residents.

Sonoma County


Beginning Friday, residents in Sonoma County must wear face coverings when out in public.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: New ordinance requires Sonoma County residents to cover face in public to help prevent spread of COVID-19

Alameda County


Beginning at midnight Friday, residents in Alameda County will be required to wear masks. Enforcement will begin at 8 a.m. on April 22, county officials announced Friday.

To view the full order, click here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarinsonomafremontface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to make a mask, face covering in less than 2 minutes
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
Sonoma County ordinance requires residents to cover face in public
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Coyote explores beach near Golden Gate Bridge
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
Coronavirus: Video study highlights how spit travels in air with, without mask
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Live coronavirus updates: Bay Area counties require residents to wear face masks, coverings
Show More
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
COVID-19 Diaries: Sheltering in place, 1 month later
Rep Speier calls distribution of PPP loans to California 'suspicious'
More TOP STORIES News