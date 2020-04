Coronavirus: Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

San Francisco

Starting today, people in San Francisco are required to wear face coverings at essential businesses, in public facilities, on transit, and while performing essential work.



This is not a replacement for staying home and physical distancing, but it is an important step for safety. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020

Contra Costa County

Marin County

Sonoma County

Alameda County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several Bay Area counties and cities have announced a requirement for residents to wear face coverings or masks when out in public in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Health officials in Contra Costa, Marin, Alameda and Sonoma counties made the announcement Friday afternoon as the virus continues to spread.In addition to the four Bay Area counties, the cities of Fremont and San Francisco have issued similar ordinances for residents, requiring the use of face masks in public areas, common spaces and when riding public transit.In San Francisco, the ordinance will go into effect atThe city made an initial face mask recommendation on April 2.Friday's ordinance makes face coverings a requirement for those in the city.In terms of what is considered a face covering, residents do not have to use an N-95 mask. A bandana, scarf, towel or homemade mask can also be used, San Francisco officials said.In Contra Costa County, the order goes into effect April 22. The East Bay county has similar guidelines as other regions in the Bay Area.Workers and residents conducting essential business, visiting a health care facility or taking public transit must wear a mask or face covering.Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear a mask and those under 2-years-old must not wear a mask because of the risk of suffocation, officials emphasized.To view the county's order, click here. The face mask order in Marin County goes into effect April 22 and requires similar action by residents.Beginning Friday, residents in Sonoma County must wear face coverings when out in public.Beginning at midnight Friday, residents in Alameda County will be required to wear masks. Enforcement will begin at 8 a.m. on April 22, county officials announced Friday.To view the full order, click here