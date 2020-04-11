Coronavirus: How to make a mask, face covering in less than 2 minutes

He appeared on ABC7 News at 3p.m. on Friday and revealed the results of new international research. Howard says, "The available evidence suggests that near-universal adoption of non-medical masks when out in public, in combination with complementary public health measures could successfully reduce effective-R to below 1.0, thereby stopping community spread."
He also said we are at our most infectious when we first contract COVID-19, before we even show symptoms. So if we're wearing masks before we realize we are sick, that could prevent us for infecting others.
RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home
Howard also showed ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze two ways to make a simple mask or face covering. One method takes less than one minute, the other takes two minutes. Each uses materials you likely have in your house right now.
Watch the video above to see how to make a mask
We now have a website for #Masks4All!— Jeremy #Masks4All Howard (@jeremyphoward) March 31, 2020
Get the scientific evidence, quotes from experts, DIY recipes for homemade masks, media coverage, and everything you need to know about why we should all make a mask, and wear it when in public.https://t.co/uU7KhtLgKt
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19