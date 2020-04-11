Coronavirus: How to make a mask, face covering in less than 2 minutes

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- University of San Francisco researcher and data scientist Jeremy Howard has been at the forefront of urging everyone to wear masks in public and urging lawmakers to mandate mask-wearing. He is the founder of Masks4ALL and founding researcher at fast.ai.

He appeared on ABC7 News at 3p.m. on Friday and revealed the results of new international research. Howard says, "The available evidence suggests that near-universal adoption of non-medical masks when out in public, in combination with complementary public health measures could successfully reduce effective-R to below 1.0, thereby stopping community spread."

He also said we are at our most infectious when we first contract COVID-19, before we even show symptoms. So if we're wearing masks before we realize we are sick, that could prevent us for infecting others.

Howard also showed ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze two ways to make a simple mask or face covering. One method takes less than one minute, the other takes two minutes. Each uses materials you likely have in your house right now.

