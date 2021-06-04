First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn Friday

Alameda County

Los Angeles County (3 winners)

Mendocino County

Orange County

San Diego County (3 winners)

San Francisco County (2 winners)

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Clara County (3 winners)

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.

California selected the first 15 winners of a $50,000 grand prize as part of the state's "Vax for the Win" program on Friday.Gov. Gavin Newsom and others selected 15 unique numbers that through a complex and confidential system represented 15 Californians who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Those winners will be contacted directly.The only information we know about them so far are their counties of residence:Anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is eligible. If a winner is only partially vaccinated, they'll receive their winnings after getting their second dose.If anyone refuses their winnings -- which they have the right to do -- the state will draw from a group of back-up numbers.It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.The incentive program's website clearly states to be eligible, you must get vaccinated at any site in California that reports to CAIR. There were concerns that some active-duty military members and veterans wouldn't be on the state's list to potentially win money for getting the vaccine because VA Hospitals do not report to CAIR.On Friday, the Governor's Office and the VA Long Beach Healthcare system confirmed that people vaccinated at a VA location in California would be part of the drawing.The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for 2 million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening.The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older, and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.