Oakland A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day

The Oakland A's kick off the season with a home opener at the RingCentral Coliseum tonight.
The team has been setting up the Coliseum to ensure it's as safe as possible for fans:
- All concessions will be ordered on a mobile app and delivered to the stands and all transactions will be cashless.
- Face coverings will be required except when eating and drinking.
- Overall, capacity will be limited to 26% or about 12,000 people.
- Fans will be seated in groups of two or four.
RELATED: Bay Area baseball teams preparing to welcome back fans
"We have the pod seating, pods of two or four, concessions will be delivered to you, once you order through the ball park app, so it will be a little different than normal, but it's still a great time to share an experience, with your family members, watch the game, and really celebrate hopefully an A's victory," said A's President Dave Kaval.
BART plans to add extra trips to take baseball fans home after Oakland A's night games this season. That includes tonight's game. Trains will leave the Coliseum for Richmond, Daly City, Berryessa and Dublin-Plesanton between 10:18 and 10:22. Fans on the Antioch line can transfer to a special Antioch-bound train at MacArthur Station. BART service ends at 9 p.m. daily, a change brought on by the pandemic.
RELATED: Oakland Athletics now accepting Bitcoin for full season suite payment
If you couldn't get tickets for tonight's game, the A's are scheduled to play seven home games in a row. MLB is planning to have a full season of 162 games compared to the shortened season last year.
There still is an active COVID vaccination site in the North parking lot so if you are encouraged to take BART or park in the south parking lot.
The first pitch against the Astros is at 7:07 p.m.
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full trend tracker in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic