Oakland A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day

By Matt Boone
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Baseball is back in the Bay Area! For the first time in a year, fans will get to see games in person.

The Oakland A's kick off the season with a home opener at the RingCentral Coliseum tonight.

The team has been setting up the Coliseum to ensure it's as safe as possible for fans:

  • All concessions will be ordered on a mobile app and delivered to the stands and all transactions will be cashless.

  • Face coverings will be required except when eating and drinking.

  • Overall, capacity will be limited to 26% or about 12,000 people.

  • Fans will be seated in groups of two or four.


"We have the pod seating, pods of two or four, concessions will be delivered to you, once you order through the ball park app, so it will be a little different than normal, but it's still a great time to share an experience, with your family members, watch the game, and really celebrate hopefully an A's victory," said A's President Dave Kaval.

BART plans to add extra trips to take baseball fans home after Oakland A's night games this season. That includes tonight's game. Trains will leave the Coliseum for Richmond, Daly City, Berryessa and Dublin-Plesanton between 10:18 and 10:22. Fans on the Antioch line can transfer to a special Antioch-bound train at MacArthur Station. BART service ends at 9 p.m. daily, a change brought on by the pandemic.

If you couldn't get tickets for tonight's game, the A's are scheduled to play seven home games in a row. MLB is planning to have a full season of 162 games compared to the shortened season last year.
There still is an active COVID vaccination site in the North parking lot so if you are encouraged to take BART or park in the south parking lot.

The first pitch against the Astros is at 7:07 p.m.

