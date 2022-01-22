Santa Clara Co. offering free at-home COVID tests to residents; here's what you need to know

Appointments to pick up the tests opened up Friday. The tests are to be given to those who live, work or go to school in Santa Clara County.
RELATED: Issues with ordering government's free COVID tests already raising equity concerns in Bay Area
In total, the county has four distribution sites.
By Friday afternoon, the county website to book the appointment showed slots at Martial Cottle Park booked until Monday.
"Through this system 15,000 appointment slots will be available and each individual will receive four tests per appointment," said Megan Doyle, Deputy County Executive.
The tests themselves are coming from a Santa Clara County-based company called iHealth.
RELATED: Some health experts say free at-home COVID tests are too little, too late
PCR tests are still being offered but, in many situations, the antigen test is the recommended option.
"People who recently tested positive for the virus and have met criteria for leaving isolation based on CDC guidelines but may need a negative test to do so," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Another good use of it is Dr. Tong says is if you have symptoms or exposure and can't get to a PCR test right away.
RELATED: White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website
The county says work is being done to make sure people in, what they call, at-risk communities have access to the tests, working with community-based organization teams to bring them door-to-door.
As far as the status of omicron in the county, officials say we are starting to see a decrease in the surge but it's still prevalent in the community.
"At-home testing is another tool in our toolbox to help us fight the ongoing surge to help keep our community safe and healthy," Dr. Tong said.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests as demand for testing surges
- COVID Variant: 5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron to 'get it over with'
- When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- Here's how to take a rapid COVID-19 test accurately at home
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?