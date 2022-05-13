Bay Area officials urge public to mask indoors amid swell in COVID cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11839440" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scientists say even if you had COVID, you can still get infected with the highly contagious BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariant.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area health officials are urging the public to take safety precautions, including continued indoor masking, amid a swell of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region.The Bay Area now has the state's highest COVID infection rates, fueled by highly contagious omicron subvariants.San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip says, "Wearing a mask in indoor, public settings is a smart move, as is staying up to date on vaccinations and, importantly, having a plan to reach a doctor if you get infected. People who are at high risk of severe illness, or who are in close contact with someone at high risk should be especially vigilant as we get through this current swell in cases."Hospitalizations are increasing in San Francisco but remain relatively low compared to previous surges, according to officials.Approximately 84% of eligible residents in the city are vaccinated.This comes amid a swell in cases nationally as the United States reached the grim milestone of one million COVID deaths.Although not required, masking is strongly recommended by the California Department of Public Health for most public indoor settings.