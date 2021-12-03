omicron variant

Los Angeles County reports its first case of omicron COVID variant

The person infected returned to L.A. County after traveling to South Africa via London on Nov. 22, county officials said.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County reports its first case of omicron COVID variant

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday confirmed the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the county.

The person infected returned to L.A. County after traveling to South Africa via London on Nov. 22, the county health department said in a news release.

"The individual, who is a fully vaccinated adult and a Los Angeles County resident, is self-isolating, and their symptoms are improving without medical care," the news release said. "A small number of close contacts in Los Angeles have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms."

Health officials added that the infection is most likely travel-related.

Earlier on Thursday before the case was confirmed, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that it would only be a matter of time before the omicron variant would be detected in the region.

"While we can't know for certain the impact of Omicron at this time, the good news is that we already know how to reduce transmission and slow spread using both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions," Ferrer said in a statement after the case was reported.

"I encourage everyone to take the steps that we know offer protection, including getting vaccinated or boosted, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask indoors and at large mega events," Ferrer added.

The patient in L.A. County is the second known case of the variant in California. The first U.S. case of the variant was reported in a San Francisco resident on Wednesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesomicron variantsouth africacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiclondon
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
OMICRON VARIANT
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Radio City Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows amid COVID outbreak
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News