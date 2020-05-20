Napa County 1st in Bay Area allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants, schools can open June 1

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Effective immediately, restaurants in Napa County can reopen for dine-in service if they have made adaptations that meet state guidelines.California has approved Napa County to move further into Phase 2, which includes dine-in restaurants, retail stores, shopping malls and swap meets -- all with adaptations.Schools can also reopen, effective June 1. However, a Napa Unified spokesperson tells ABC7 that the district is not opening nor does it have a date on when it will do so.As for wineries and tasting rooms, they will have remain closed because they are apart of the state's Phase 3 of reopening.Napa County businesses that reopen are required to meet state standards, show customers and employees the establishment has reduced risk, and post signage of their social distancing protocol.