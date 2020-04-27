Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases to reopen CA businesses and schools

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6135490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In a daily news briefing on COVID-19 in California, Gov. Newsom said that the state is considering starting the 2020-2021 school year as early as July to make up for "loss learning," though no decision has been made yet.