24 Hour Fitness files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, permanently closes 13 Bay Area locations

Clubs in Alamo, Berkeley, San Jose, Fremont, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Fairfield, Vallejo and Walnut Creek are also on the list of over 130 closures.
24 Hour Fitness, which is based in San Ramon, announced Monday that it was implementing a financial restructuring, through a voluntary Chapter 11 filing.
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: In-store retail allowed to reopen in SF starting today
"If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," said Chief Executive Officer Tony Ueber in a statement.
24 Hour Fitness says it hopes to reopen the majority of its locations by the end of June.
"In conjunction with the Chapter 11 filing, the Company expects to secure approximately $250 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing," 24 Hour Fitness said in a statement. "During the time of phased club reopenings, all club members will have access to any available 24 Hour Fitness club through the end of 2020, regardless of membership level."
24 Hour Fitness says the following Bay Area locations are now closed:
Today, we embark on a new chapter in order to serve our members and communities long into the future. Please visit https://t.co/bFt0QwSCP8 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/fWKHz6jG1M— 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) June 15, 2020
So what are customers of 24 Hour Fitness to do?
Bankruptcy attorney Cory Birnberg says those with long term memberships are unlikely to see refunds. Wells Fargo and other secured creditors are first in line to get paid. Members, under bankruptcy law, will be the last priority to get paid.
"Those that are month to month, maybe they'll only lose their month and they won't have to continue to pay. Those that pay a year in advance, they're going to be out their membership fee," says Birnberg.
Their best option may be to transfer their membership to one of the gyms which remain open. Members will be given admittance to even the premium ultra-sport gym regardless of their membership level.
Apart from that, "I would enter month to month, that would be my best advice," says Birnberg.
Birnberg also recommends members check their contracts to see if there's a clause in the contract providing for refunds if your gym closes.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions