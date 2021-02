Levi's Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site opens today

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- California's largest COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open today at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.The goal is 5,000 vaccinations a day, expanding up to 15,000 when vaccine supplies increase.Vaccinations are by appointment only and limited to residents of Santa Clara County 65 and older and eligible health care workers.The 49ers do not practice here in the offseason so they don't need the space until August.Governor Gavin Newsom will be at Levi's today to announce the clinic's opening.