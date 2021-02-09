Coronavirus California

Levi's Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site opens today

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- California's largest COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open today at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The goal is 5,000 vaccinations a day, expanding up to 15,000 when vaccine supplies increase.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and limited to residents of Santa Clara County 65 and older and eligible health care workers.

RELATED: How far is the US from herd immunity? It's closer than you may think

The 49ers do not practice here in the offseason so they don't need the space until August.

Governor Gavin Newsom will be at Levi's today to announce the clinic's opening.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clarabuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiasocietycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Volunteers patrol streets after attacks in Oakland's Chinatown
Q&A: Could COVID-19 variants alter vaccine effectiveness?
Forwarded link for vaccine clinic leaves local seniors disappointed
SF schools prepare for in-person learning, but no date given
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Experts predict the world is 7 years from reaching herd immunity
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
Suspect arrested in attack on 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Volunteers patrol streets after attacks in Oakland's Chinatown
Show More
White House responds to recent attacks on Asian Americans
Forwarded link for vaccine clinic leaves local seniors disappointed
New test can detect recurrence of colon cancer sooner than scans
Q&A: Could COVID-19 variants alter vaccine effectiveness?
COVID-19 live updates: Newsom speaks at San Diego mass vaccination site
More TOP STORIES News