Coronavirus California

Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold and California's new stay-at-home order

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five Bay Area counties have decided to move ahead with the stay-at-home order, even though the region's ICU capacity has not yet dropped below 15%. See the latest on that here and keep reading below for more on ICU capacity, county by county.

The new regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom is triggered by a single COVID-19 statistic: ICU capacity.

When the capacity in a region's intensive care units drops below 15%, that area will be forced into new stay-at-home restrictions, similar to what California had in March.

STAY AT HOME ORDER DETAILS: Gov. Newsom announces new, regional stay-at-home order in California

How close is the Bay Area to that 15% ICU capacity threshold?



According to the state data released Sunday, the greater Bay Area region currently has 17.8% of its ICU capacity remaining.

ABC7 News data journalism team also took a look at the statistics for all nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz and Monterey, which the state includes as part of the region. Here's how it breaks down at the county level:

Alameda: 31% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14

Contra Costa: 20% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14

RELATED: Here's what will close under a stay-at-home order in the Bay Area

Marin: 8% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14

Monterey: 35% average over the past 14 days

Napa: 66% of ICU beds available as of Dec. 14

San Francisco: 24% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14

San Mateo: 10% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14

Santa Clara: 13% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14

Santa Cruz: 51.3% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 3

Solano: 21% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14

Sonoma: 29% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 13

When the governor made his announcement Thursday, he said the Bay Area region was likely to reach 15% ICU capacity and enter the stay-at-home order in mid-December. Every other region of California is expected to reach that threshold sooner.

ABC7 News' Lindsey Feingold and Gloria Olivares contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasan franciscosonomasanta claraalamedasanta cruznapasan mateomarinvallejogavin newsombay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 vaccine poll: Will you get inoculated?
LA nurse among 1st in CA to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Marin Co. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay
COVID-19 updates: Marin County's vaccine shipment delayed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory
WATCH LIVE | COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
LA nurse among 1st in CA to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300k
SF receives 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses
Allergic reactions to vaccines are rare, short-lived
COVID-19 updates: Marin County's vaccine shipment delayed
More TOP STORIES News