Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold and California's new stay-at-home order

How close is the Bay Area to that 15% ICU capacity threshold?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five Bay Area counties have decided to move ahead with the stay-at-home order , even though the region's ICU capacity has not yet dropped below 15%. See the latest on that here and keep reading below for more on ICU capacity, county by county.The new regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom is triggered by a single COVID-19 statistic: ICU capacity.When the capacity in a region's intensive care units drops below 15%, that area will be forced into new stay-at-home restrictions, similar to what California had in March.According to the state data released Sunday, the greater Bay Area region currently has 17.8% of its ICU capacity remaining.ABC7 News data journalism team also took a look at the statistics for all nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz and Monterey, which the state includes as part of the region. Here's how it breaks down at the county level:31% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1420% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 148% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1435% average over the past 14 days66% of ICU beds available as of Dec. 1424% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1410% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1413% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1451.3% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 321% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1429% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 13When the governor made his announcement Thursday, he said the Bay Area region was likely to reach 15% ICU capacity and enter the stay-at-home order in mid-December. Every other region of California is expected to reach that threshold sooner.