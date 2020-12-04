Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold and California's new stay-at-home order

The new regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom is triggered by a single COVID-19 statistic: ICU capacity.
When the capacity in a region's intensive care units drops below 15%, that area will be forced into new stay-at-home restrictions, similar to what California had in March.
How close is the Bay Area to that 15% ICU capacity threshold?
According to the state data released Sunday, the greater Bay Area region currently has 17.8% of its ICU capacity remaining.
ABC7 News data journalism team also took a look at the statistics for all nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz and Monterey, which the state includes as part of the region. Here's how it breaks down at the county level:
Alameda: 31% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14
Contra Costa: 20% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14
Marin: 8% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14
Monterey: 35% average over the past 14 days
Napa: 66% of ICU beds available as of Dec. 14
San Francisco: 24% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14
San Mateo: 10% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14
Santa Clara: 13% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14
Santa Cruz: 51.3% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 3
Solano: 21% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 14
Sonoma: 29% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 13
When the governor made his announcement Thursday, he said the Bay Area region was likely to reach 15% ICU capacity and enter the stay-at-home order in mid-December. Every other region of California is expected to reach that threshold sooner.
