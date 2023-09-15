WATCH AT 11: SF health officials to discuss swell in COVID cases, booster shots

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have COVID or recently got it -- you're not alone. The CDC is reporting an increase in cases and recommends people get the new booster.

RELATED: FDA signs off on updated COVID vaccines that target circulating variants

Bay Area pharmacies and health care providers are offering appointments. Walgreens will start administering shots on Monday. CVS is already offering them.

The CDC says everyone 6 months and older should get the updated vaccine, including pregnant women and those who've had COVID before. But experts recommend waiting a few months after the infection.

MORE: Why you may want to think twice before throwing out those old at-home COVID tests

San Francisco Department of Public Health officials will be holding a press conference on the updated COVID-19 vaccine and the upcoming fall and winter virus season.

You can watch live starting at 11 a.m. in the video player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live