Russian River Brewery postpones release of Pliny the Younger due to omicron surge

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Russian River Brewery announced on Wednesday it would be postponing the release of its infamous Pliny the Younger beer due to the omicron surge.

Brewery officials say a lot of factors played into their decision including Sonoma County's record COVID case numbers as well as an outbreak with employees.

Since a week before Christmas, 20 employees have tested positive and several more are either out sick or in quarantine due to exposure.

Brewery representatives also noted that the county's recent update to its health order advising people to avoid large gatherings influenced their decision to push back the release date.

Pliny the Younger will now be available starting March 25 through April 7.

