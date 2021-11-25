Pliny the Younger available in person early next year

Pliny the Younger will be back in February and you can get the beer in person.
Last year, you could only get it online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, be prepared to wait.
As we have seen in years past, lines to enter the breweries in Santa Rosa and Windsor have been ridiculously long.
Some even camp overnight to get a taste of the triple IPA.