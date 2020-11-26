Santa Clara County reports highest COVID-19 daily case count since pandemic began

"Do not have gatherings and do not travel," said county counsel James Williams. "We're extremely concerned about hospitals' ability to care for not only people with COVID-19 but for other people who need access to care in our hospitals."
On Wednesday, 512 new cases of COVID-19 were reported countywide, which is a new record for the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. The county also saw its highest daily number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 197 patients.
RELATED: Map shows the risk of hosting a Thanksgiving dinner in your county
"Perhaps up to 60% of the times when people are infecting others, or are infectious themselves, they have absolutely no symptoms," said the county's COVID-19 testing officer, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.
Stanford Hospital is ready to implement its surge plan if ICU rates continue to rise. Officials there say they can add 50 to 100 additional beds by reconfiguring various sections of the campus. They're also cautioning that getting a COVID-19 test can provide a false sense of security, since it only provides a snapshot in time.
"I feel as though for those people who just can't resist getting together, that there will be significant consequences," said Dr. Andra Blomkalns, chair of Stanford's emergency medicine department. "If there's ever a time to shop online during Black Friday, this is the year to do it."
With Black Friday shopping on the horizon, county compliance officers are ramping up enforcement through the weekend with backup from the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
RELATED: California sees stunning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health secretary says
"We'll be looking at capacity limitations, making sure that stores aren't overcrowded, making sure that those social distancing protocols, (and) that orange checkmark has been posted, and that the business is committed to doing the right thing," said Michael Balliet, director of the Santa Clara County Emergency Operations Center.
Officials are asking the community to do its part to help reduce the spread.
"Those little actions combined will help this county again be the resilient county it has been and get through this pandemic," said Tony Bowden, county fire chief.
COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic