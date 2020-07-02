Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19, Fourth of July closures

Newsom has ordered bars, indoor restaurants, movie theaters and more to close in most of CA
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference Thursday at noon to give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Newsom announced the return of some stricter restrictions and business closures ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

"The bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning," Newsom said.

Effective immediately, certain sectors must close indoor operations in all counties that have been on the state's watch list for three consecutive days. The affected sectors are: restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms. Those businesses can still operate outdoors.

That applies to 19 counties as of Thursday morning. Those 19 counties represent more than 70% of the state's population.

In the Bay Area, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties are affected.

Bars - both indoor and outdoor - have to close in all 19 counties.

These restrictions will remain in place for at least three weeks, Newsom said.

California isn't requiring all beaches to close ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the governor said, but it is taking measures to avoid the chance of overcrowding.

"The state of California is not mandating the closure of beaches this weekend, but we are modifying our parking facility operations and closing them to traffic throughout Southern California, as well as parts of Monterey County, Santa Cruz, through the Bay Area and up along the north coast to Sonoma County," Newsom said.

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



Several counties in Southern California have already ordered all beaches to close for the holiday weekend.

Counties with mandatory closures should consider canceling Fourth of July fireworks shows, the governor said, and Californians should not gather with people they do not live with.

Enforcing the new rules will be difficult, Newsom said. He said seven state agencies with regulatory authority would target non-compliant businesses, including the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Department of Consumer Affairs and the California Highway Patrol.

"It's more education. I'm not coming out with a fist. We want not come out with an open heart, recognizing the magnitude of some of these modifications," Newsom said.

If everyone wore a mask, Dr. Bob Wachter said California would squash the surge of new coronavirus cases it's seeing right now. The state is seeing new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb every day.



The trends that prompted the ordered closures have only gotten worse. Nearly 6,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. That brings the positivity rate, or the proportion of people tested for COVID-19 that end up positive, to a 6% average over the past two weeks. It was 4.6% two weeks ago.

"That's a very high increase. It may not seem like much to some but every decimal point is profoundly impactful," Newsom said.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have climbed 51% over the past two weeks and ICU admissions are up 47%.

An additional 110 people lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours, the governor said.

"Disabuse yourself of the idea that somehow people are no longer dying," he said.

Newsom hopes the new restrictions will help turn the situation, and quickly.

"We were successful in bending that curve. We will be successful again in bending this new curve."

ABC7 News' Melanie Woodrow contributed to this story.

