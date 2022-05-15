bay to breakers

San Francisco's iconic Bay to Breakers race returns for 1st time since pandemic began

EMBED <>More Videos

SF's iconic Bay to Breakers race returns after pandemic hiatus

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's one-of-a-kind tradition, the Bay to Breakers race returned to the city Sunday for the first time since 2019.

Runners in eccentric costumes joined the fun that kicked off at 8 a.m. on Main and Howard streets near the Embarcadero.

The 12 kilometer course finishes at Ocean Beach.



Non-binary runners will now receive awards at the race, that's according to SF Gate.

The paper had previously reported the company that puts on the race was not going to issue awards.

Organizers told SF Gate, "It's important we acknowledge that we made a large oversight in our awards plan."

There will be a lot of road closures Sunday. Organizers say only north-south crossover points are the Embarcadero and Howard Street and crossover drive in Golden Gate Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscorunningbay area eventsbay to breakersmarathons
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY TO BREAKERS
Report: Bay to Breakers will now offer awards to non-binary runners
VIDEO: Best of Bay to Breakers 2019
Bay to Breakers runners brace for the rain
Bay Area gets soaked in second round of storms
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
A total blood moon eclipse is happening this weekend: How to watch
Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies
Buffalo, NY shooting suspect may have planned attack months before
Russians stymied in Ukraine; Finland favors joining NATO
Thousands rally for women's reproductive rights in SF
Show More
Police investigating after body found at San Mateo bus stop
Investigators find missing Oakley woman's cellphone case
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Authorities: Accused supermarket shooter livestreamed attack
Shootings leave 21 injured near NBA gatherings, prompting curfew
More TOP STORIES News