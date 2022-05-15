San Francisco's iconic Bay to Breakers race returns for 1st time since pandemic began

Runners in eccentric costumes joined the fun that kicked off at 8 a.m. on Main and Howard streets near the Embarcadero.
The 12 kilometer course finishes at Ocean Beach.
The fog is clearing and the outfits are getting weirder. Yup, #baytobreakers is definitely back. pic.twitter.com/uOyPRWnc0X— Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) May 15, 2022
Non-binary runners will now receive awards at the race, that's according to SF Gate.
The paper had previously reported the company that puts on the race was not going to issue awards.
Organizers told SF Gate, "It's important we acknowledge that we made a large oversight in our awards plan."
There will be a lot of road closures Sunday. Organizers say only north-south crossover points are the Embarcadero and Howard Street and crossover drive in Golden Gate Park.