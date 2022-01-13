Coronavirus

Oakland Unified teachers to stage another 'sickout' over COVID safety

EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland teachers to stage another 'sickout' over COVID safety

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Teachers at several Oakland schools say they will stage another "sickout" today to support students who are demanding more COVID safety measures.

Teachers from Frick United Academy of Language, Montera Middle School, Madison Park Academy Upper 6-12, Skyline High School, Claremont Middle School, and Roosevelt Middle School will take part in the sickout, our media partner the San Jose Mercury News reports.

A group of students says they will stage a walkout on Tuesday unless their demands are met. Those demands include KN95 and N95 masks for all students.

RELATED: SF Unified classes not interrupted despite 874 sick calls in 1 day from teachers, paraeducators

On Wednesday, a restaurant owner donated 10,000 masks to Oakland high school students. The district says it has ordered 200,000 KN95 masks for students.

Last Friday, 503 teachers from 12 schools called out sick in Oakland. Instruction for more than 5,000 students was interrupted.

A district spokesperson said schools are among the safest places for students.

Late Wednesday, the district announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the teachers' union regarding COVID safety provisions which includes extended COVID leave.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandback to schoolcoronavirus californiacoronavirusteacherpublic schoolteachersreopening california
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump slams politicians who won't say they got booster shots
Restaurant owner donates 10,000 KN95 masks to Oakland students
Biden highlighting federal 'surge' to help weather omicron
Nurse in Italy caught faking shots, ditching vaccine, police say
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Crash blocks 3 WB lanes of Bay Bridge near Treasure Island
Small Bay Area businesses hit hard by rising US inflation
Beloved Bay Area sticker company Mrs. Grossman's moving to Utah
This SF location named one of world's best places to visit
Majority of KN95 face masks sold online are fake, doctor says
Ground beef sold at Walmart, WinCo recalled
Expert: Catching omicron on purpose could lead to worse variant
Show More
OPD reveals 2022 priorities amid violence, staffing shortages
Hormone therapy access improves mental health in trans youth: study
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Kilometer-wide asteroid will make its closest pass by Earth next week
Wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress settled out of court
More TOP STORIES News