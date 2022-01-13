Oakland Unified teachers to stage another 'sickout' over COVID safety

Teachers from Frick United Academy of Language, Montera Middle School, Madison Park Academy Upper 6-12, Skyline High School, Claremont Middle School, and Roosevelt Middle School will take part in the sickout, our media partner the San Jose Mercury News reports.
A group of students says they will stage a walkout on Tuesday unless their demands are met. Those demands include KN95 and N95 masks for all students.
RELATED: SF Unified classes not interrupted despite 874 sick calls in 1 day from teachers, paraeducators
On Wednesday, a restaurant owner donated 10,000 masks to Oakland high school students. The district says it has ordered 200,000 KN95 masks for students.
Last Friday, 503 teachers from 12 schools called out sick in Oakland. Instruction for more than 5,000 students was interrupted.
A district spokesperson said schools are among the safest places for students.
Late Wednesday, the district announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the teachers' union regarding COVID safety provisions which includes extended COVID leave.
