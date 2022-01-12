Coronavirus California

Restaurant owner donates 10,000 KN95 masks to Oakland Unified School District

EMBED <>More Videos

CA official explains what state can do to keep schools open

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland restaurant owner is donating KN95 masks to every high school student in the Oakland Unified School District.

Euge Lee purchased 10,000 masks that will be distributed to Oakland high schools this week.

"The important part was getting these into your hands ASAP to help out during a particularly tough time. You folks have the future in your hands," Lee said to district leaders.

RELATED: Teacher 'sickout' over COVID safety concerns forces closure of 12 Oakland schools

The district also has 200,000 KN95 masks on order for all OUSD students.

Lee is opening a restaurant this Saturday on Fruitvale Avenue called Noodle Belly, which is part of his site called Korner Kitchen.

"OUSD thanks Euge Lee and his family for supporting the young people of Oakland!" district leaders said in a Facebook post.

(The video in the media player above is from a previous story.)

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandcoronavirus californiacoronavirusteachersdonationsstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom executive order will help keep Bay Area schools open
COVID-19 updates: CDC plans to update mask guidance
Sonoma County's new COVID-19 restrictions met with disdain
COVID-19: SJ to require proof of booster for some large events
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom to visit COVID testing site in Los Angeles County
Newsom executive order will help keep Bay Area schools open
Wrongful death case against Hillsborough heiress settled out of court
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Sonoma County's new COVID-19 restrictions met with disdain
Massive flocks of pesky crows takeover downtown Sunnyvale
SF City Attorney investigates potential illegal COVID test sites
Show More
3K United Airlines employees test positive for COVID
Facebook pulls out big guns to fight small claim by East Bay father
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
Color outage highlights need to demonopolize COVID testing
More TOP STORIES News