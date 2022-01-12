Restaurant owner donates 10,000 KN95 masks to Oakland Unified School District

Euge Lee purchased 10,000 masks that will be distributed to Oakland high schools this week.
"The important part was getting these into your hands ASAP to help out during a particularly tough time. You folks have the future in your hands," Lee said to district leaders.
RELATED: Teacher 'sickout' over COVID safety concerns forces closure of 12 Oakland schools
The district also has 200,000 KN95 masks on order for all OUSD students.
Lee is opening a restaurant this Saturday on Fruitvale Avenue called Noodle Belly, which is part of his site called Korner Kitchen.
"OUSD thanks Euge Lee and his family for supporting the young people of Oakland!" district leaders said in a Facebook post.
(The video in the media player above is from a previous story.)
