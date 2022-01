Restaurant owner donates 10,000 KN95 masks to Oakland Unified School District

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland restaurant owner is donating KN95 masks to every high school student in the Oakland Unified School District.Euge Lee purchased 10,000 masks that will be distributed to Oakland high schools this week."The important part was getting these into your hands ASAP to help out during a particularly tough time. You folks have the future in your hands," Lee said to district leaders.The district also has 200,000 KN95 masks on order for all OUSD students.Lee is opening a restaurant this Saturday on Fruitvale Avenue called Noodle Belly, which is part of his site called Korner Kitchen."OUSD thanks Euge Lee and his family for supporting the young people of Oakland!" district leaders said in a Facebook post