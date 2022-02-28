Coronavirus California

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce when mask mandate in schools will end

The governor's announcement is slated to come down sometime Monday.
By
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce when mask mandate for schools will end

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to issue an update on mask requirements for California schools, and it could mean the end to the mandate that requires students to wear face coverings in classrooms.

On Friday, Newsom signed an order ending 12 state of emergency declarations, which automatically terminated any associated executive orders relating to those events.



"We'll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead," Newsom said.

A number of public health orders remain in place, including the one requiring children to wear masks in schools. Orders like that one are issued by state and local public health officers and are not dependent upon an emergency declaration, said Ann Patterson, Newsom's top lawyer.

According to the state, California educates 12% of the country's students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, yet with its stricter policies, has only accounted for 1% of school closures due to COVID-19.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
