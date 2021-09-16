Alameda Co. Firefighters rescue groom, groomsmen trapped in elevator before wedding

They saved the big day for a groom and his groomsmen who were already running late when they found themselves trapped.
The group was stuck in an elevator in Emeryville right before the wedding.
The firefighters rescued the men just in time.
Luckily, they were already dressed and ready to go!
They all posed for a picture together and the groom and his groomsmen made it to the church.
Now have an incredible story they'll be able to tell future generations.