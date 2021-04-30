Family to file civil rights lawsuit against Alameda police in death Mario Gonzalez

They say Gonzalez complied with the officers and his rights were violated.
The incident began with 9-1-1 calls about a disorderly person in the area. When police encountered Gonzalez he appeared to be incoherent but not aggressive. When the officers tried to arrest him he resisted and they pinned him to the ground for several minutes with one officer placing his knee on Gonzalez's back. Gonzalez lost consciousness and later died at the hospital.
RELATED: Alameda PD releases bodycam video showing moments leading up to in-custody death of 26-year-old man
His family's attorney is speaking on GMA today:
"He was harmless, he hadn't threatened anybody, and he just wasn't a danger. They had no right to even try to be handcuffing him anyways," said Michael Haddad, attorney.
Three police officers are on administrative leave as the department investigates. The lawyer for the officers say they are heartbroken that Gonzalez died but he was very intoxicated at the time.
RELATED: Use of force experts analyze death of man in Alameda police custody
The Alameda City Council has scheduled a meeting for May 8 to look at how police respond to mental health calls.