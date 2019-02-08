Alameda police search for suspect in student assault at Island High School

The Alameda Police Department is investigating student assault at Island High School after a suspect armed with a knife approached the victim in the school bathroom.

The Alameda Unified school District says police have issued an "all clear" after a shelter in place at West End schools, Friday morning.

The district says an assault on a student at Island High School prompted several campuses to shelter in place.

"A student was approached by a suspect armed with a knife in the school bathroom, said police in a statement. "A brief struggle ensued before the suspect fled."

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s who was about 5'8" tall with a thin build, said police. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue sweatpants.

Police say the student suffered a minor injury. The incident happened around 8:45am.

The district says it's important to know that "all students and staff at the other schools are safe." Alameda Police is investigating the situation, they are asking witnesses to come forward.
