jeopardy

3 'Jeopardy!' legends to battle it out for $1 million in primetime ABC special

Three "Jeopardy!" greats will go head-to-head next week for an epic multi-night, primetime event on ABC.

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" will bring together the three highest money winners in the long-running game show's history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. The first of the three to win three matches walks away with a $1 million prize and the title of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time." Both runners-up will receive $250,000.

  • Ken Jennings became a household name during his record 74-game winning streak, the longest in "Jeopardy!" history. His winnings total $3,370,700.
  • Brad Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show, with total "Jeopardy!" winnings of $4,688,436. He has never lost "Jeopardy!" to a human opponent.
  • James Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records on "Jeopardy!," and just won the 2019 Tournament of Champions. His winnings total $2,712,216.


The series is scheduled to air Tuesday, Jan. 7, Wednesday, Jan. 8, and Thursday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT. If additional games are needed for one player to win three matches, those games will air on Friday, Jan. 10, Tuesday, Jan. 14, Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Thursday, Jan. 16.

"Based on their previous performances, these three are already the 'greatest,' but you can't help wondering: who is the best of the best?" longtime host Alex Trebek said in a news release.

"I am always so blown away by the incredibly talented and legendary Alex Trebek who has entertained, rallied and championed the masses for generations-and the world-class 'Jeopardy!' team who truly are 'the greatest of all time,'" added Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment. "This timeless and extraordinary format is the gift that keeps on giving and winning the hearts of America every week. We can't wait to deliver this epic and fiercely competitive showdown-with these unprecedented contestants-to ABC viewers and loyal fans everywhere."

The special is produced by Sony Pictures Television with executive producer Harry Friedman.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Alex Trebek, 'General Hospital' among Daytime Emmy nominees
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News