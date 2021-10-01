synergy

Alfonso Ribeiro talks hosting 'AFV' longer than he played 'Carlton' on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Alfonso Ribeiro talks hosting 'AFV' longer than he played 'Carlton'

NEW YORK -- "America's Funniest Home Videos" is back for season 32 which means more mischievous animals, people falling down, and kids saying the darndest things.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro returns for this seventh season on the show, and the first episode happens to be "AFV's" 700th episode! But, there's something even more special about this season to him.

"What's crazy to think is that I'm now doing 'America's Funniest Videos' longer than I did 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' so this is now going to be my number one show of all of my shows that I've done in my career, this becomes the number one for me," Ribeiro said. "I'm very excited about that though, very excited."

It's an honor he's happy to share along with longtime past hosts of the show Bob Saget and Tom Bergeron.

"It's awesome, you know the show makes people laugh, it's about families coming together and sitting down on Sunday nights and watching this show and grandma to grandkids, everybody in between can enjoy this show," Ribeiro said.

It takes a team of people to evaluate the thousands of home videos submitted to "AFV."

Each week one lucky entrant wins the first-place prize of $10,000 as voted by the show's "studio" or "zoom wall" audience.

Those prize winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for $100,000! Two $100,000 winners this season will face off for the ultimate grand prize of a trip for 10 people to Walt Disney World to commemorate this 50th Anniversary Celebration year!

"Keep sending them in! Keep sending them in!" Ribeiro said. There's still time to enter your own winning video.

Don't miss the big season premiere of "AFV" on Sunday, October 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc premieres
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SYNERGY
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Candified: Home for the Holidays' features a life-size candy cottage
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News