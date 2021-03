If your allergies are kicking in like mine, blame the trees🤧 pic.twitter.com/dH5yMcR18t — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 3, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are your allergies acting up today?ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says blame the trees.Tuma says pollen levels are moderate - But there are certain trees that are responsible.If you live near ash, juniper, or alder trees, that might explain why you're feeling a bit stuffier today.