Amazon delivery truck theft suspect arrested, other still at-large

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man involved in the theft of an Amazon delivery truck near El Sobrante has been arrested.

Investigators say the truck was stolen last Thursday while the real driver got out of the van.

A man jumped in, and drove it to a home where the California Highway Patrol says Steve Ackelbein helped unload 71 packages inside.

RELATED: Package thefts on the rise as Amazon Prime Day deliveries head to residents

Officers found the truck and arrested Ackelbein the next day on several charges.

The CHP says the man they believe stole the truck is 48-year-old Charles Farmer who is still at large.

Only one of the 71 packages have been recovered.
